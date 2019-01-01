QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.2M
Div / Yield
0.61/3.38%
52 Wk
14 - 20.33
Mkt Cap
2.1B
Payout Ratio
68.18
Open
-
P/E
20.52
EPS
0.24
Shares
117.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 11:05AM
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 7:13AM
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 7:13AM
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 6:35AM
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 5:19PM
Benzinga - Jan 3, 2022, 4:15PM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 6:12PM
Benzinga - Sep 23, 2021, 7:43AM
Benzinga - Sep 20, 2021, 10:12AM
Benzinga - Aug 4, 2021, 7:47AM
Benzinga - Jun 11, 2021, 8:52AM
Benzinga - May 24, 2021, 9:39AM
Benzinga - May 18, 2021, 10:44AM
Benzinga - May 3, 2021, 4:38PM
Benzinga - Feb 25, 2021, 9:28AM
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust principally focused on the management and development of retail real estate properties in urban communities in the U.S. Having originally been created to hold the majority of Vornado Realty Trust's shopping center businesses, Urban Edge's asset portfolio is mostly composed of shopping centers and malls in terms of total square footage. The company's holdings primarily include necessity and convenience-oriented retailers, such as department stores, grocers, health clubs, and restaurants. Urban Edge's properties are mainly located in the New York City metropolitan region and within the DC to Boston corridor. The company generates nearly all of its revenue through the collection of rent from a large number of tenants.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.270
REV68.650M128.576M59.926M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Urban Edge Props Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Urban Edge Props (UE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Urban Edge Props (NYSE: UE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Urban Edge Props's (UE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Urban Edge Props (UE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Urban Edge Props (NYSE: UE) was reported by Wolfe Research on September 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 24.00 expecting UE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 32.74% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Urban Edge Props (UE)?

A

The stock price for Urban Edge Props (NYSE: UE) is $18.08 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Urban Edge Props (UE) pay a dividend?

A

The next Urban Edge Props (UE) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-14.

Q

When is Urban Edge Props (NYSE:UE) reporting earnings?

A

Urban Edge Props’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is Urban Edge Props (UE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Urban Edge Props.

Q

What sector and industry does Urban Edge Props (UE) operate in?

A

Urban Edge Props is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.