|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.270
|REV
|68.650M
|128.576M
|59.926M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Urban Edge Props (NYSE: UE) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Urban Edge Props’s space includes: Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC), Kite Realty Gr Trust (NYSE:KRG), Netstreit (NYSE:NTST), Phillips Edison (NASDAQ:PECO) and Spirit Realty Cap (NYSE:SRC).
The latest price target for Urban Edge Props (NYSE: UE) was reported by Wolfe Research on September 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 24.00 expecting UE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 32.74% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Urban Edge Props (NYSE: UE) is $18.08 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Urban Edge Props (UE) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-14.
Urban Edge Props’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Urban Edge Props.
Urban Edge Props is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.