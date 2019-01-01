|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Duke Energy’s space includes: Entergy (NYSE:ETR), NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG), Evergy (NYSE:EVRG), Idacorp (NYSE:IDA) and PPL (NYSE:PPL).
The latest price target for Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 107.00 expecting DUK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 9.11% upside). 26 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) is $98.07 last updated Today at 8:01:52 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 16, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2022.
Duke Energy’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Duke Energy.
Duke Energy is in the Utilities sector and Electric Utilities industry. They are listed on the NYSE.