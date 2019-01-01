QQQ
Range
98.04 - 99.87
Vol / Avg.
1.5M/3.1M
Div / Yield
3.94/3.96%
52 Wk
85.56 - 108.38
Mkt Cap
75.4B
Payout Ratio
79.11
Open
99.63
P/E
20.17
EPS
0.94
Shares
769M
Outstanding
Sector: Utilities. Industry: Electric Utilities
Duke Energy is one of the largest U.S. utilities, with regulated utilities in the Carolinas, Indiana, Florida, Ohio, and Kentucky that deliver electricity and gas to more than 7 million customers. Duke operates in three major segments: electric utilities and infrastructure; gas utilities and infrastructure; and commercial renewables.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.9600.940 -0.0200
REV6.530B6.238B-292.000M

Analyst Ratings

Duke Energy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Duke Energy (DUK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Duke Energy's (DUK) competitors?

A

Other companies in Duke Energy’s space includes: Entergy (NYSE:ETR), NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG), Evergy (NYSE:EVRG), Idacorp (NYSE:IDA) and PPL (NYSE:PPL).

Q

What is the target price for Duke Energy (DUK) stock?

A

The latest price target for Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 107.00 expecting DUK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 9.11% upside). 26 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Duke Energy (DUK)?

A

The stock price for Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) is $98.07 last updated Today at 8:01:52 PM.

Q

Does Duke Energy (DUK) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 16, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2022.

Q

When is Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) reporting earnings?

A

Duke Energy’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Duke Energy (DUK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Duke Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Duke Energy (DUK) operate in?

A

Duke Energy is in the Utilities sector and Electric Utilities industry. They are listed on the NYSE.