|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.960
|1.030
|0.0700
|REV
|487.790M
|501.650M
|13.860M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ: SEIC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in SEI Investments’s space includes: BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO), T. Rowe Price Gr (NASDAQ:TROW), Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) and Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC).
The latest price target for SEI Investments (NASDAQ: SEIC) was reported by Oppenheimer on January 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 70.00 expecting SEIC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 22.33% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for SEI Investments (NASDAQ: SEIC) is $57.22 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.37 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 22, 2021 to stockholders of record on June 11, 2021.
SEI Investments’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for SEI Investments.
SEI Investments is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.