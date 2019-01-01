QQQ
Range
54.45 - 57.48
Vol / Avg.
2.4M/708.1K
Div / Yield
0.8/1.40%
52 Wk
54.03 - 65.22
Mkt Cap
7.9B
Payout Ratio
20.21
Open
54.99
P/E
15.02
EPS
1.04
Shares
138.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 8:23AM
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 4:03PM
Benzinga - Dec 13, 2021, 8:26AM
Benzinga - Dec 7, 2021, 6:49AM
Benzinga - Dec 6, 2021, 9:09AM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 4:56AM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 6:57AM
Benzinga - Oct 26, 2021, 9:13AM
Benzinga - Oct 21, 2021, 9:23AM
Benzinga - Oct 20, 2021, 4:01PM
Benzinga - Jul 22, 2021, 7:16AM
Benzinga - Jul 21, 2021, 4:03PM
Benzinga - Apr 22, 2021, 1:43PM
Benzinga - Apr 22, 2021, 8:10AM
Benzinga - Apr 21, 2021, 4:06PM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
SEI Investments provides investment processing, management, and operations services to financial institutions, asset managers, asset owners, and financial advisors in four material segments: private banks, investment advisors, institutional investors, and investment managers. SEI also has a minority interest in LSV Asset Management, a value equity asset manager with over $103 billion in assets under management. As of June 30, 2020, SEI (including LSV) manages, administers, or advises on about $1.3 trillion in assets.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.9601.030 0.0700
REV487.790M501.650M13.860M

Analyst Ratings

SEI Investments Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SEI Investments (SEIC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ: SEIC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SEI Investments's (SEIC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for SEI Investments (SEIC) stock?

A

The latest price target for SEI Investments (NASDAQ: SEIC) was reported by Oppenheimer on January 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 70.00 expecting SEIC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 22.33% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for SEI Investments (SEIC)?

A

The stock price for SEI Investments (NASDAQ: SEIC) is $57.22 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SEI Investments (SEIC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.37 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 22, 2021 to stockholders of record on June 11, 2021.

Q

When is SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) reporting earnings?

A

SEI Investments’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.

Q

Is SEI Investments (SEIC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SEI Investments.

Q

What sector and industry does SEI Investments (SEIC) operate in?

A

SEI Investments is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.