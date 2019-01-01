SEI Investments provides investment processing, management, and operations services to financial institutions, asset managers, asset owners, and financial advisors in four material segments: private banks, investment advisors, institutional investors, and investment managers. SEI also has a minority interest in LSV Asset Management, a value equity asset manager with over $103 billion in assets under management. As of June 30, 2020, SEI (including LSV) manages, administers, or advises on about $1.3 trillion in assets.