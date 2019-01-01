QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.56 - 0.62
Vol / Avg.
71.3K/274.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.57 - 2.98
Mkt Cap
12.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.6
P/E
0.96
EPS
-65.76
Shares
20.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 7:35AM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 7:18AM
Benzinga - May 10, 2021, 11:36AM
Benzinga - Mar 18, 2021, 3:25PM
Dunxin Financial Holdings Ltd is engaged in the business of providing loan facilities to micro, small and medium-sized enterprises and sole proprietors in the Hubei province of the People's Republic of China. It serves family-run businesses, farmers, and individual borrowers. Some of its loan products include Consumer Loans; Commercial Loans; Collateral-Backed Loans; Enterprise Loans and others.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Dunxin Financial Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Dunxin Financial Hldgs (DXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dunxin Financial Hldgs (AMEX: DXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Dunxin Financial Hldgs's (DXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Dunxin Financial Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Dunxin Financial Hldgs (DXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Dunxin Financial Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Dunxin Financial Hldgs (DXF)?

A

The stock price for Dunxin Financial Hldgs (AMEX: DXF) is $0.5832 last updated Today at 7:30:23 PM.

Q

Does Dunxin Financial Hldgs (DXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dunxin Financial Hldgs.

Q

When is Dunxin Financial Hldgs (AMEX:DXF) reporting earnings?

A

Dunxin Financial Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Dunxin Financial Hldgs (DXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dunxin Financial Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Dunxin Financial Hldgs (DXF) operate in?

A

Dunxin Financial Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.