Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.5M
Div / Yield
0.09/1.45%
52 Wk
5.04 - 7.26
Mkt Cap
41.3B
Payout Ratio
22.15
Open
-
P/E
9
EPS
0.21
Shares
6.5B
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Despite its Spanish origins, BBVA generates three quarters of its profits in emerging markets, especially Mexico that contributes nearly half of BBVA's net profit. BBVA is overwhelmingly a retail and commercial bank with corporate and investment banking forming a smaller part of the overall business.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-29
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1700.220 0.0500
REV6.265B

BBVA Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BBVA (BBVA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BBVA (NYSE: BBVA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BBVA's (BBVA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for BBVA (BBVA) stock?

A

The latest price target for BBVA (NYSE: BBVA) was reported by Berenberg on August 13, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting BBVA to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for BBVA (BBVA)?

A

The stock price for BBVA (NYSE: BBVA) is $6.38 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BBVA (BBVA) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 12, 2021 to stockholders of record on October 7, 2021.

Q

When is BBVA (NYSE:BBVA) reporting earnings?

A

BBVA’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.

Q

Is BBVA (BBVA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BBVA.

Q

What sector and industry does BBVA (BBVA) operate in?

A

BBVA is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NYSE.