Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.6M
Div / Yield
0.41/0.62%
52 Wk
44.54 - 70.75
Mkt Cap
18.6B
Payout Ratio
18.36
Open
-
P/E
31.73
EPS
0.36
Shares
282.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
Brown & Brown Inc is an insurance agent and broker that offers insurance products and services, primarily in the areas of property, casualty, and employee benefits, by connecting customers with insurance companies. It earns its revenue via commissions from insurance companies and direct fees from customers, and it generally has no underwriting risk exposure. More than half of its revenue is from its retail segment, which provides a broad range of insurance products and services to entities and individuals. Roughly a fourth of revenue is from its national programs segment, which provides, among other things, professional liability coverage for professionals. The company operates primarily in the United States, with its highest exposure in Florida.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-25
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3900.420 0.0300
REV726.160M738.500M12.340M

Analyst Ratings

Brown & Brown Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Brown & Brown (BRO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE: BRO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Brown & Brown's (BRO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Brown & Brown (BRO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Brown & Brown (NYSE: BRO) was reported by RBC Capital on January 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 67.00 expecting BRO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1.99% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Brown & Brown (BRO)?

A

The stock price for Brown & Brown (NYSE: BRO) is $65.69 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Brown & Brown (BRO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 16, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 3, 2022.

Q

When is Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) reporting earnings?

A

Brown & Brown’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.

Q

Is Brown & Brown (BRO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Brown & Brown.

Q

What sector and industry does Brown & Brown (BRO) operate in?

A

Brown & Brown is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.