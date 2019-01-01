|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-25
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.390
|0.420
|0.0300
|REV
|726.160M
|738.500M
|12.340M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE: BRO) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Brown & Brown’s space includes: Aon (NYSE:AON), Hippo Holdings (NYSE:HIPO), BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP), Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) and Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY).
The latest price target for Brown & Brown (NYSE: BRO) was reported by RBC Capital on January 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 67.00 expecting BRO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1.99% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Brown & Brown (NYSE: BRO) is $65.69 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 16, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 3, 2022.
Brown & Brown’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Brown & Brown.
Brown & Brown is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.