Range
29.53 - 30.48
Vol / Avg.
691.6K/501.7K
Div / Yield
0.32/1.02%
52 Wk
31.35 - 44.99
Mkt Cap
41.8B
Payout Ratio
16.2
Open
30.05
P/E
15.81
EPS
0
Shares
1.4B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 9:21AM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
Prudential is an Asia and Africa health insurance, life insurance, and long-term savings focused business. The business is becoming increasingly focused on digital offerings and creating strong brand equity and relationships with customers of its products through these.

Analyst Ratings

Analyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Prudential Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Prudential (PUK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Prudential (NYSE: PUK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Prudential's (PUK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Prudential (PUK) stock?

A

The latest price target for Prudential (NYSE: PUK) was reported by Goldman Sachs on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting PUK to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Prudential (PUK)?

A

The stock price for Prudential (NYSE: PUK) is $30.46 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Prudential (PUK) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.77 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 29, 2015 to stockholders of record on March 25, 2015.

Q

When is Prudential (NYSE:PUK) reporting earnings?

A

Prudential does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Prudential (PUK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Prudential.

Q

What sector and industry does Prudential (PUK) operate in?

A

Prudential is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.