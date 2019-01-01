BlackRock is the largest asset managers in the world, with $10.010 trillion in AUM at the end of 2021. Product mix is fairly diverse, with 53% of the firm's managed assets in equity strategies, 28% in fixed income, 8% in multi-asset class, 8% in money market funds, and 3% in alternatives. Passive strategies account for around two thirds of long-term AUM, with the company's iShares ETF platform maintaining a leading market share domestically and on a global basis. Product distribution is weighted more toward institutional clients, which by our calculations account for around 80% of AUM. BlackRock is also geographically diverse, with clients in more than 100 countries and more than one third of managed assets coming from investors domiciled outside the U.S. and Canada.