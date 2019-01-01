QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
BlackRock is the largest asset managers in the world, with $10.010 trillion in AUM at the end of 2021. Product mix is fairly diverse, with 53% of the firm's managed assets in equity strategies, 28% in fixed income, 8% in multi-asset class, 8% in money market funds, and 3% in alternatives. Passive strategies account for around two thirds of long-term AUM, with the company's iShares ETF platform maintaining a leading market share domestically and on a global basis. Product distribution is weighted more toward institutional clients, which by our calculations account for around 80% of AUM. BlackRock is also geographically diverse, with clients in more than 100 countries and more than one third of managed assets coming from investors domiciled outside the U.S. and Canada.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-14
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS10.15010.420 0.2700
REV5.170B5.106B-64.000M

BlackRock Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BlackRock (BLK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BlackRock's (BLK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for BlackRock (BLK) stock?

A

The latest price target for BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) was reported by Deutsche Bank on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 1024.00 expecting BLK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 37.36% upside). 20 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for BlackRock (BLK)?

A

The stock price for BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) is $745.5 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BlackRock (BLK) pay a dividend?

A

The next BlackRock (BLK) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-04.

Q

When is BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) reporting earnings?

A

BlackRock’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 14, 2022.

Q

Is BlackRock (BLK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BlackRock.

Q

What sector and industry does BlackRock (BLK) operate in?

A

BlackRock is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NYSE.