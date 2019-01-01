QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
54.1 - 57.78
Vol / Avg.
2.1M/1.3M
Div / Yield
0.84/1.51%
52 Wk
54.64 - 80.4
Mkt Cap
9.5B
Payout Ratio
24.1
Open
54.53
P/E
16.78
EPS
0.9
Shares
165.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 2, 2022, 8:51AM
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 11:20AM
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 6:56AM
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 6:55AM
Benzinga - Jan 14, 2022, 10:36AM
Benzinga - Dec 17, 2021, 10:38AM
Benzinga - Dec 17, 2021, 5:21AM
Benzinga - Dec 7, 2021, 6:57AM
Benzinga - Nov 23, 2021, 4:45AM
Benzinga - Oct 27, 2021, 7:08AM
Benzinga - Oct 26, 2021, 12:49PM
Benzinga - Oct 26, 2021, 7:07AM
Benzinga - Oct 26, 2021, 7:07AM
Benzinga - Oct 26, 2021, 7:06AM
Benzinga - Sep 22, 2021, 7:22AM
Benzinga - Sep 15, 2021, 11:18AM
Benzinga - Sep 15, 2021, 6:51AM
Benzinga - Aug 26, 2021, 5:10PM
Benzinga - Aug 26, 2021, 6:11AM
load more
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Pentair is a global leader in the water treatment industry, with 10,000 employees and a presence in 25 countries. Pentair's business is organized into two segments: consumer solutions and industrial & flow technologies. The company offers a wide range of water solutions, including energy-efficient swimming pool equipment, filtration solutions, and commercial and industrial pumps. Pentair generated approximately $3.8 billion in revenue and $686 million in adjusted operating income in 2021.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.8500.870 0.0200
REV943.580M988.600M45.020M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Pentair Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pentair (PNR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pentair (NYSE: PNR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pentair's (PNR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Pentair (PNR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Pentair (NYSE: PNR) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 55.00 expecting PNR to fall to within 12 months (a possible -4.36% downside). 17 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Pentair (PNR)?

A

The stock price for Pentair (NYSE: PNR) is $57.505 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pentair (PNR) pay a dividend?

A

The next Pentair (PNR) dividend date is projected to be 2022-04-21.

Q

When is Pentair (NYSE:PNR) reporting earnings?

A

Pentair’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is Pentair (PNR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pentair.

Q

What sector and industry does Pentair (PNR) operate in?

A

Pentair is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.