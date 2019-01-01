|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.850
|0.870
|0.0200
|REV
|943.580M
|988.600M
|45.020M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Pentair (NYSE: PNR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Pentair’s space includes: Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO), Snap-on (NYSE:SNA), ITT (NYSE:ITT), Fortive (NYSE:FTV) and Flowserve (NYSE:FLS).
The latest price target for Pentair (NYSE: PNR) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 55.00 expecting PNR to fall to within 12 months (a possible -4.36% downside). 17 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Pentair (NYSE: PNR) is $57.505 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Pentair (PNR) dividend date is projected to be 2022-04-21.
Pentair’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Pentair.
Pentair is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.