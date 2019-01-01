Cabot Corp manufactures and sells a variety of chemicals, materials, and chemical-based products. The company organizes itself into three segments based on the product type. The reinforcement materials segment, which generates more revenue than any other segment, sells rubber-grade carbon black products used in hoses and belts in automobiles. The performance chemicals segment sells ink-jet colorants and metal oxides used in the automotive and construction industries. The purification solutions segment sells carbon-based products used to purify air, water, and food and beverages.