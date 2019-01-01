QQQ
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
Cabot Corp manufactures and sells a variety of chemicals, materials, and chemical-based products. The company organizes itself into three segments based on the product type. The reinforcement materials segment, which generates more revenue than any other segment, sells rubber-grade carbon black products used in hoses and belts in automobiles. The performance chemicals segment sells ink-jet colorants and metal oxides used in the automotive and construction industries. The purification solutions segment sells carbon-based products used to purify air, water, and food and beverages.

Earnings

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.1101.290 0.1800
REV870.530M968.000M97.470M

Cabot Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cabot (CBT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cabot (NYSE: CBT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cabot's (CBT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Cabot (CBT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Cabot (NYSE: CBT) was reported by UBS on January 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 70.00 expecting CBT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -3.61% downside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Cabot (CBT)?

A

The stock price for Cabot (NYSE: CBT) is $72.62 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cabot (CBT) pay a dividend?

A

The next Cabot (CBT) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-24.

Q

When is Cabot (NYSE:CBT) reporting earnings?

A

Cabot’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is Cabot (CBT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cabot.

Q

What sector and industry does Cabot (CBT) operate in?

A

Cabot is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.