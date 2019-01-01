|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
|REV
|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.110
|1.290
|0.1800
|REV
|870.530M
|968.000M
|97.470M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Cabot (NYSE: CBT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Cabot’s space includes: Tronox Holdings (NYSE:TROX), PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT), Gulf (NASDAQ:GURE), CN Energy Group (NASDAQ:CNEY) and Tantech Hldgs (NASDAQ:TANH).
The latest price target for Cabot (NYSE: CBT) was reported by UBS on January 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 70.00 expecting CBT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -3.61% downside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Cabot (NYSE: CBT) is $72.62 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Cabot (CBT) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-24.
Cabot’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Cabot.
Cabot is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.