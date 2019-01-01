|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.860
|0.990
|0.1300
|REV
|19.450M
|19.753M
|303.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Bankwell Finl Gr (NASDAQ: BWFG) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Bankwell Finl Gr’s space includes: ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB), LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB), Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK), Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) and Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM).
The latest price target for Bankwell Finl Gr (NASDAQ: BWFG) was reported by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods on May 5, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 35.00 expecting BWFG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 2.04% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Bankwell Finl Gr (NASDAQ: BWFG) is $34.3 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 24, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 11, 2022.
Bankwell Finl Gr’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Bankwell Finl Gr.
Bankwell Finl Gr is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.