Bankwell Financial Group Inc is a bank holding company, engaged in providing financial products and services. It offers products related to commercial lending, retail lending, depository services, and others. The bank's commercial lending products include owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, commercial real estate investment loans, commercial loans to small and mid-sized businesses, and real estate construction and development loans. The retail lending products include residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit and consumer installment loans. Its depository products include checking, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, noninterest-bearing demand and time deposits.