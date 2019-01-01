QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Bankwell Financial Group Inc is a bank holding company, engaged in providing financial products and services. It offers products related to commercial lending, retail lending, depository services, and others. The bank's commercial lending products include owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, commercial real estate investment loans, commercial loans to small and mid-sized businesses, and real estate construction and development loans. The retail lending products include residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit and consumer installment loans. Its depository products include checking, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, noninterest-bearing demand and time deposits.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.8600.990 0.1300
REV19.450M19.753M303.000K

Bankwell Finl Gr Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bankwell Finl Gr (BWFG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bankwell Finl Gr (NASDAQ: BWFG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bankwell Finl Gr's (BWFG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Bankwell Finl Gr (BWFG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Bankwell Finl Gr (NASDAQ: BWFG) was reported by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods on May 5, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 35.00 expecting BWFG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 2.04% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Bankwell Finl Gr (BWFG)?

A

The stock price for Bankwell Finl Gr (NASDAQ: BWFG) is $34.3 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bankwell Finl Gr (BWFG) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 24, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 11, 2022.

Q

When is Bankwell Finl Gr (NASDAQ:BWFG) reporting earnings?

A

Bankwell Finl Gr’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Bankwell Finl Gr (BWFG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bankwell Finl Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Bankwell Finl Gr (BWFG) operate in?

A

Bankwell Finl Gr is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.