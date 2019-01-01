QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
14.56 - 15.17
Vol / Avg.
165.4K/90.9K
Div / Yield
1.17/7.82%
52 Wk
13.77 - 17.69
Mkt Cap
738.4M
Payout Ratio
36.22
Open
14.61
P/E
4.63
EPS
0
Shares
48.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
John Hancock Premium Div Fund II is a United States-based closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide a high current income consistent with modest growth of capital. The fund will pursue its objective by investing in a diversified portfolio comprised primarily of dividend-paying preferred securities and common equity securities. The portfolio composition of the fund consists of preferred securities, common stocks, corporate bonds, and short-term investments.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

John Hancock Premium Div Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy John Hancock Premium Div (PDT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of John Hancock Premium Div (NYSE: PDT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are John Hancock Premium Div's (PDT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for John Hancock Premium Div.

Q

What is the target price for John Hancock Premium Div (PDT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for John Hancock Premium Div

Q

Current Stock Price for John Hancock Premium Div (PDT)?

A

The stock price for John Hancock Premium Div (NYSE: PDT) is $15.13 last updated Today at 8:54:50 PM.

Q

Does John Hancock Premium Div (PDT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 31, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 12, 2022.

Q

When is John Hancock Premium Div (NYSE:PDT) reporting earnings?

A

John Hancock Premium Div does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is John Hancock Premium Div (PDT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for John Hancock Premium Div.

Q

What sector and industry does John Hancock Premium Div (PDT) operate in?

A

John Hancock Premium Div is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.