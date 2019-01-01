|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-25
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.320
|0.360
|0.0400
|REV
|183.960M
|184.138M
|178.000K
You can purchase shares of First BanCorp (NYSE: FBP) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in First BanCorp’s space includes: First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME), Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR), Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB), International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) and Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI).
The latest price target for First BanCorp (NYSE: FBP) was reported by Wells Fargo on November 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 16.00 expecting FBP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.36% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for First BanCorp (NYSE: FBP) is $13.87 last updated Today at 8:59:58 PM.
The next First BanCorp (FBP) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-24.
First BanCorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for First BanCorp.
First BanCorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NYSE.