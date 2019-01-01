QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
13.82 - 14.39
Vol / Avg.
1.5M/1.8M
Div / Yield
0.4/2.83%
52 Wk
10.29 - 16.62
Mkt Cap
2.8B
Payout Ratio
23.66
Open
14.26
P/E
10.78
EPS
0.35
Shares
201.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
First BanCorp is a financial holding company. The company's operating segment includes Commercial and Corporate Banking; Mortgage Banking; Consumer (Retail) Banking; Treasury and Investments; United States Operations; and Virgin Islands Operations. It generates maximum revenue from the Consumer (Retail) Banking segment. The Consumer (Retail) Banking segment consists of the Corporation's consumer lending and deposit-taking activities conducted mainly through its branch network and loan centres. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Puerto Rico.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-25
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3200.360 0.0400
REV183.960M184.138M178.000K

First BanCorp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy First BanCorp (FBP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First BanCorp (NYSE: FBP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are First BanCorp's (FBP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for First BanCorp (FBP) stock?

A

The latest price target for First BanCorp (NYSE: FBP) was reported by Wells Fargo on November 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 16.00 expecting FBP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.36% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for First BanCorp (FBP)?

A

The stock price for First BanCorp (NYSE: FBP) is $13.87 last updated Today at 8:59:58 PM.

Q

Does First BanCorp (FBP) pay a dividend?

A

The next First BanCorp (FBP) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-24.

Q

When is First BanCorp (NYSE:FBP) reporting earnings?

A

First BanCorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.

Q

Is First BanCorp (FBP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First BanCorp.

Q

What sector and industry does First BanCorp (FBP) operate in?

A

First BanCorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NYSE.