Range
20.48 - 21.32
Vol / Avg.
369.4K/217.2K
Div / Yield
1.5/7.14%
52 Wk
18.57 - 26.13
Mkt Cap
776.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
21.11
P/E
-
EPS
0.04
Shares
37.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Gladstone Commercial Corp is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing and owning net leased industrial, commercial and retail real property and making long-term industrial and commercial mortgage loans. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial, industrial real properties, and medical properties nationwide. Its principal investment objectives are to generate income from rental properties.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.400
REV35.530M35.306M-224.000K

Gladstone Commercial Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ: GOOD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Gladstone Commercial's (GOOD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) stock?

A

The latest price target for Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ: GOOD) was reported by Aegis Capital on August 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 26.00 expecting GOOD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 26.58% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Gladstone Commercial (GOOD)?

A

The stock price for Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ: GOOD) is $20.54 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) pay a dividend?

A

The next Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-22.

Q

When is Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) reporting earnings?

A

Gladstone Commercial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gladstone Commercial.

Q

What sector and industry does Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) operate in?

A

Gladstone Commercial is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.