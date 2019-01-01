QQQ
Range
247.86 - 253.52
Vol / Avg.
1.1M/1.3M
Div / Yield
4.96/1.96%
52 Wk
238.62 - 299.2
Mkt Cap
60.1B
Payout Ratio
34.35
Open
250.74
P/E
20.95
EPS
3.16
Shares
239.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Road & Rail
Class-I railroad Norfolk Southern operates in the Eastern United States. On roughly 21,000 miles of track, the firm hauls shipments of coal, intermodal traffic, and a diverse mix of automobile, agriculture, metal, chemical, and forest products.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS3.0403.120 0.0800
REV2.830B2.852B22.000M

Norfolk Southern Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Norfolk Southern (NSC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Norfolk Southern's (NSC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Norfolk Southern (NSC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) was reported by Wells Fargo on January 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 337.00 expecting NSC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 34.55% upside). 18 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Norfolk Southern (NSC)?

A

The stock price for Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) is $250.46 last updated Today at 7:43:00 PM.

Q

Does Norfolk Southern (NSC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.24 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 21, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 3, 2022.

Q

When is Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) reporting earnings?

A

Norfolk Southern’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Norfolk Southern (NSC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Norfolk Southern.

Q

What sector and industry does Norfolk Southern (NSC) operate in?

A

Norfolk Southern is in the Industrials sector and Road & Rail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.