|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|3.040
|3.120
|0.0800
|REV
|2.830B
|2.852B
|22.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Norfolk Southern’s space includes: Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA), Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS), Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE), ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) and Hertz Global Holdings (NASDAQ:HTZ).
The latest price target for Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) was reported by Wells Fargo on January 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 337.00 expecting NSC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 34.55% upside). 18 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) is $250.46 last updated Today at 7:43:00 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $1.24 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 21, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 3, 2022.
Norfolk Southern’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Norfolk Southern.
Norfolk Southern is in the Industrials sector and Road & Rail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.