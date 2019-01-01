Kinder Morgan is one of the largest midstream energy firms in North America with an interest in or an operator on about 83,000 miles in pipelines and over 140 storage terminals. The company is active in the transportation, storage, and processing of natural gas, crude oil, refined products, natural gas liquids, and carbon dioxide. The majority of Kinder Morgan's cash flows stem from fee-based contracts for handling, moving, and storing fossil fuel products.