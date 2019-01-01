QQQ
Sector: Energy. Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Kinder Morgan is one of the largest midstream energy firms in North America with an interest in or an operator on about 83,000 miles in pipelines and over 140 storage terminals. The company is active in the transportation, storage, and processing of natural gas, crude oil, refined products, natural gas liquids, and carbon dioxide. The majority of Kinder Morgan's cash flows stem from fee-based contracts for handling, moving, and storing fossil fuel products.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2500.270 0.0200
REV3.580B4.425B845.000M

Kinder Morgan Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kinder Morgan (KMI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kinder Morgan's (KMI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Kinder Morgan (KMI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) was reported by Wolfe Research on January 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 17.00 expecting KMI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1.34% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Kinder Morgan (KMI)?

A

The stock price for Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is $16.775 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kinder Morgan (KMI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 28, 2022.

Q

When is Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) reporting earnings?

A

Kinder Morgan’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.

Q

Is Kinder Morgan (KMI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kinder Morgan.

Q

What sector and industry does Kinder Morgan (KMI) operate in?

A

Kinder Morgan is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.