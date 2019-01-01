QQQ
Bank of Nova Scotia is a global financial services provider. The bank has five business segments: Canadian banking, international banking, global wealth management, global banking and markets, and other. It offers a range of advice, products, and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. The bank's international operations span numerous countries and are more concentrated in Central and South America.

Bank of Nova Scotia Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bank of Nova Scotia's (BNS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bank of Nova Scotia.

Q

What is the target price for Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) was reported by RBC Capital on June 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 86.00 expecting BNS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 19.76% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)?

A

The stock price for Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) is $71.81 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 27, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 3, 2022.

Q

When is Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) reporting earnings?

A

Bank of Nova Scotia’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 1, 2022.

Q

Is Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bank of Nova Scotia.

Q

What sector and industry does Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) operate in?

A

Bank of Nova Scotia is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.