|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-01
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.510
|1.670
|0.1600
|REV
|6.180B
|6.119B
|-61.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Bank of Nova Scotia.
The latest price target for Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) was reported by RBC Capital on June 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 86.00 expecting BNS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 19.76% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) is $71.81 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 27, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 3, 2022.
Bank of Nova Scotia’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 1, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Bank of Nova Scotia.
Bank of Nova Scotia is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.