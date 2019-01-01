QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods
Founded in 1967 by Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Corp. designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its products include apparel, footwear, eyewear, jewelry, leather goods, home products, and fragrances. The company's brands include Ralph Lauren Collection, Polo Ralph Lauren, Lauren Ralph Lauren, and Double RL. Distribution channels for Ralph Lauren include wholesale (including department stores and specialty stores), retail (including company-owned retail stores and e-commerce), and licensing.

Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-19
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.1702.940 0.7700
REV1.640B1.815B175.000M

Ralph Lauren Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ralph Lauren (RL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ralph Lauren's (RL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Ralph Lauren (RL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL) was reported by JP Morgan on February 15, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 142.00 expecting RL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 10.12% upside). 17 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Ralph Lauren (RL)?

A

The stock price for Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL) is $128.95 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ralph Lauren (RL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.69 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 7, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 22, 2021.

Q

When is Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) reporting earnings?

A

Ralph Lauren’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.

Q

Is Ralph Lauren (RL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ralph Lauren.

Q

What sector and industry does Ralph Lauren (RL) operate in?

A

Ralph Lauren is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the NYSE.