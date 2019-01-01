|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-02
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Ferroglobe (NASDAQ: GSM) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Ferroglobe’s space includes: MP Materials (NYSE:MP), Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA), Snow Lake Resources (NASDAQ:LITM), U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) and China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR).
The latest price target for Ferroglobe (NASDAQ: GSM) was reported by Seaport Global on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 16.00 expecting GSM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 113.05% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Ferroglobe (NASDAQ: GSM) is $7.51 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 20, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 4, 2018.
Ferroglobe’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Ferroglobe.
Ferroglobe is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.