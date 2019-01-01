QQQ
Range
7.44 - 7.79
Vol / Avg.
1.4M/1.3M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.68 - 11.25
Mkt Cap
1.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
7.59
P/E
-
EPS
-0.54
Shares
187.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Ferroglobe PLC provides silicon and specialty metals. It produces silicon metal and silicon and manganese-based alloy, serving customers in the specialty chemical, aluminum, solar, steel and ductile iron foundry industries. The company's business segments include Electrometallurgy- North America, Electrometallurgy- Europe, Electrometallurgy- South Africa, and Other segments. The Electrometallurgy segment includes its coal and quartz mining operations and its silicon metal and ferroalloy production. The Electrometallurgy- Europe generates maximum revenue for the company.

Ferroglobe Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ferroglobe (GSM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ferroglobe (NASDAQ: GSM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ferroglobe's (GSM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Ferroglobe (GSM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Ferroglobe (NASDAQ: GSM) was reported by Seaport Global on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 16.00 expecting GSM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 113.05% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Ferroglobe (GSM)?

A

The stock price for Ferroglobe (NASDAQ: GSM) is $7.51 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ferroglobe (GSM) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 20, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 4, 2018.

Q

When is Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) reporting earnings?

A

Ferroglobe’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Ferroglobe (GSM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ferroglobe.

Q

What sector and industry does Ferroglobe (GSM) operate in?

A

Ferroglobe is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.