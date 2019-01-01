Ferroglobe PLC provides silicon and specialty metals. It produces silicon metal and silicon and manganese-based alloy, serving customers in the specialty chemical, aluminum, solar, steel and ductile iron foundry industries. The company's business segments include Electrometallurgy- North America, Electrometallurgy- Europe, Electrometallurgy- South Africa, and Other segments. The Electrometallurgy segment includes its coal and quartz mining operations and its silicon metal and ferroalloy production. The Electrometallurgy- Europe generates maximum revenue for the company.