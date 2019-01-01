|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|4.560
|7.150
|2.5900
|REV
|891.880M
|1.124B
|232.120M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Evercore (NYSE: EVR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Evercore’s space includes: AMTD International (NYSE:AMTD), Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI), Lazard (NYSE:LAZ), UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR) and Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF).
The latest price target for Evercore (NYSE: EVR) was reported by Goldman Sachs on January 6, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 141.00 expecting EVR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 14.90% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Evercore (NYSE: EVR) is $122.72 last updated Today at 8:59:59 PM.
The next Evercore (EVR) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-24.
Evercore’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Evercore.
Evercore is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NYSE.