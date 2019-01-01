QQQ
Range
122.28 - 125.78
Vol / Avg.
933.8K/494.2K
Div / Yield
2.72/2.28%
52 Wk
111.51 - 164.63
Mkt Cap
4.8B
Payout Ratio
15.52
Open
123.55
P/E
6.99
EPS
7.63
Shares
39M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Evercore is an independent investment bank that derives the majority of its revenue from financial advisory, including merger, acquisition, and restructuring advisory. It also has institutional equities and investment management businesses that account for around 20% of net revenue. The company was founded in 1996 and went public in 2006. Evercore had approximately 1,950 employees at the end of 2021, and about 75% of its revenue is derived from the United States.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS4.5607.150 2.5900
REV891.880M1.124B232.120M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Evercore Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Evercore (EVR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Evercore (NYSE: EVR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Evercore's (EVR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Evercore (EVR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Evercore (NYSE: EVR) was reported by Goldman Sachs on January 6, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 141.00 expecting EVR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 14.90% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Evercore (EVR)?

A

The stock price for Evercore (NYSE: EVR) is $122.72 last updated Today at 8:59:59 PM.

Q

Does Evercore (EVR) pay a dividend?

A

The next Evercore (EVR) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-24.

Q

When is Evercore (NYSE:EVR) reporting earnings?

A

Evercore’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Evercore (EVR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Evercore.

Q

What sector and industry does Evercore (EVR) operate in?

A

Evercore is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NYSE.