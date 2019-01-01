|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.510
|REV
|39.740M
|39.354M
|-386.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Getty Realty (NYSE: GTY) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Getty Realty’s space includes: Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC), Kite Realty Gr Trust (NYSE:KRG), Netstreit (NYSE:NTST), Phillips Edison (NASDAQ:PECO) and Spirit Realty Cap (NYSE:SRC).
The latest price target for Getty Realty (NYSE: GTY) was reported by B of A Securities on January 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 31.00 expecting GTY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 13.14% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Getty Realty (NYSE: GTY) is $27.4 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Getty Realty (GTY) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-23.
Getty Realty’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Getty Realty.
Getty Realty is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.