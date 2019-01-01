QQQ
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Getty Realty Corp is the real estate investment trust in the U.S. specializing in gasoline stations and petroleum distribution terminals. The firm owns and leases more than 800 properties throughout the U.S. Northeast. The majority of its portfolio revenues are attributable to Getty Petroleum Marketing. It owns, leases, and finances convenience store and gasoline station properties which are operated under the brand names 76, Aloha, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Getty, Mobil, Shell, and Valero.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.510
REV39.740M39.354M-386.000K

Getty Realty Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Getty Realty (GTY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Getty Realty (NYSE: GTY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Getty Realty's (GTY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Getty Realty (GTY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Getty Realty (NYSE: GTY) was reported by B of A Securities on January 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 31.00 expecting GTY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 13.14% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Getty Realty (GTY)?

A

The stock price for Getty Realty (NYSE: GTY) is $27.4 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Getty Realty (GTY) pay a dividend?

A

The next Getty Realty (GTY) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-23.

Q

When is Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) reporting earnings?

A

Getty Realty’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Getty Realty (GTY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Getty Realty.

Q

What sector and industry does Getty Realty (GTY) operate in?

A

Getty Realty is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.