Getty Realty Corp is the real estate investment trust in the U.S. specializing in gasoline stations and petroleum distribution terminals. The firm owns and leases more than 800 properties throughout the U.S. Northeast. The majority of its portfolio revenues are attributable to Getty Petroleum Marketing. It owns, leases, and finances convenience store and gasoline station properties which are operated under the brand names 76, Aloha, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Getty, Mobil, Shell, and Valero.