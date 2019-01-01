QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
55.39 - 56.89
Vol / Avg.
166.5K/303.8K
Div / Yield
0.64/1.12%
52 Wk
38.06 - 63.07
Mkt Cap
3.3B
Payout Ratio
6.3
Open
55.73
P/E
6.95
EPS
2.24
Shares
57.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 5 days ago
Benzinga - 5 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 7:14AM
Benzinga - Oct 25, 2021, 9:36AM
Benzinga - Oct 22, 2021, 1:45PM
Benzinga - Oct 19, 2021, 11:27AM
Benzinga - Oct 19, 2021, 7:17AM
Benzinga - Jul 20, 2021, 7:04AM
Benzinga - Apr 20, 2021, 9:19AM
Benzinga - Apr 20, 2021, 7:18AM
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Mueller Industries Inc makes copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. The company reports three business segments: piping systems, industrial metals, and climate. Piping systems, earning most of the company's revenue, produces tubes, fittings, rods, valves, and other products and operates various firms worldwide. The industrial metals segment manufactures impacts and micro-gauge, brass rod and copper bar products, and brass value-added products. The climate segment produces items used to create temperature-control goods, including valves, twisted tubes, coaxial heat exchangers, and others. Numerous systems use the aforementioned products, including HVAC, water distribution, refrigeration, and automotive. Most sales derive from the United States, but the company operates worldwide.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-19
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.210
REV956.357M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Mueller Industries Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mueller Industries (MLI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mueller Industries (NYSE: MLI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mueller Industries's (MLI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Mueller Industries (MLI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Mueller Industries (NYSE: MLI) was reported by Boenning & Scattergood on May 18, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting MLI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Mueller Industries (MLI)?

A

The stock price for Mueller Industries (NYSE: MLI) is $56.685 last updated Today at 4:24:29 PM.

Q

Does Mueller Industries (MLI) pay a dividend?

A

The next Mueller Industries (MLI) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-17.

Q

When is Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) reporting earnings?

A

Mueller Industries’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 19, 2022.

Q

Is Mueller Industries (MLI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mueller Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does Mueller Industries (MLI) operate in?

A

Mueller Industries is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.