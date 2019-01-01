|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-19
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|2.210
|REV
|956.357M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Mueller Industries (NYSE: MLI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Mueller Industries’s space includes: Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI), Barnes Gr (NYSE:B), Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN), Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) and Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO).
The latest price target for Mueller Industries (NYSE: MLI) was reported by Boenning & Scattergood on May 18, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting MLI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Mueller Industries (NYSE: MLI) is $56.685 last updated Today at 4:24:29 PM.
The next Mueller Industries (MLI) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-17.
Mueller Industries’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 19, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Mueller Industries.
Mueller Industries is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.