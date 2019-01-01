Mueller Industries Inc makes copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. The company reports three business segments: piping systems, industrial metals, and climate. Piping systems, earning most of the company's revenue, produces tubes, fittings, rods, valves, and other products and operates various firms worldwide. The industrial metals segment manufactures impacts and micro-gauge, brass rod and copper bar products, and brass value-added products. The climate segment produces items used to create temperature-control goods, including valves, twisted tubes, coaxial heat exchangers, and others. Numerous systems use the aforementioned products, including HVAC, water distribution, refrigeration, and automotive. Most sales derive from the United States, but the company operates worldwide.