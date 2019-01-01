|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE: TRNO) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Terreno Realty’s space includes: Innovative Industrial (NYSE:IIPR), Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG), LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP), Industrial Logistics (NASDAQ:ILPT) and Prologis (NYSE:PLD).
The latest price target for Terreno Realty (NYSE: TRNO) was reported by Baird on January 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 79.00 expecting TRNO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.63% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Terreno Realty (NYSE: TRNO) is $68.32 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Terreno Realty (TRNO) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-24.
Terreno Realty’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Terreno Realty.
Terreno Realty is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.