Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Terreno Realty Corp is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial real estate in the U.S. Warehouse properties located in large, densely-populated urban areas along the U.S. coastline comprise the vast majority of the company's portfolio. Terreno derives nearly all of its revenue in the form of rental income from tenants. The markets of Northern New Jersey and New York City, Washington DC and Baltimore, and Miami account for the majority of the company's total square footage and rental income. Terreno's largest customers are large manufacturers and distributors, such as FedEx, the U.S. Government, and Northrop Grumman Systems. The company controls a smaller number of light industrial and research and development facilities.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.440
REV60.675M

Terreno Realty Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Terreno Realty (TRNO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE: TRNO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Terreno Realty's (TRNO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Terreno Realty (TRNO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Terreno Realty (NYSE: TRNO) was reported by Baird on January 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 79.00 expecting TRNO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.63% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Terreno Realty (TRNO)?

A

The stock price for Terreno Realty (NYSE: TRNO) is $68.32 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Terreno Realty (TRNO) pay a dividend?

A

The next Terreno Realty (TRNO) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-24.

Q

When is Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) reporting earnings?

A

Terreno Realty’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Terreno Realty (TRNO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Terreno Realty.

Q

What sector and industry does Terreno Realty (TRNO) operate in?

A

Terreno Realty is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.