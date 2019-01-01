QQQ
Range
43.95 - 44.87
Vol / Avg.
1.1M/1.3M
Div / Yield
2.68/6.07%
52 Wk
40.71 - 51.46
Mkt Cap
10.8B
Payout Ratio
102.78
Open
44.32
P/E
17.52
EPS
0.63
Shares
246.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate. Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, or GLP, is a real estate investment property trust primarily involved in the leasing of gaming and related facilities to wholly-owned subsidiaries of Penn National Gaming, or Penn, throughout the U.S. GLP segments its operations into GLP Capital and TRS Properties divisions. The company derives the vast majority of its revenue from its GLP Capital unit in the form of rental income from dockside and land-based casinos located mostly in the American Midwest. Almost all of GLP Capital's leases are long-term agreements that give Penn the option to future extensions. Gaming revenue generated by TRS Properties, which encompasses the operations of Hollywood Casino Perryville and Hollywood Casino Baton Rouge, also represents a significant income stream for GLP.

Gaming and Leisure Props Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Gaming and Leisure Props (GLPI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gaming and Leisure Props (NASDAQ: GLPI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Gaming and Leisure Props's (GLPI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Gaming and Leisure Props (GLPI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Gaming and Leisure Props (NASDAQ: GLPI) was reported by Berenberg on January 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 54.00 expecting GLPI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 22.76% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Gaming and Leisure Props (GLPI)?

A

The stock price for Gaming and Leisure Props (NASDAQ: GLPI) is $43.99 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gaming and Leisure Props (GLPI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 7, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 23, 2021.

Q

When is Gaming and Leisure Props (NASDAQ:GLPI) reporting earnings?

A

Gaming and Leisure Props’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Gaming and Leisure Props (GLPI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gaming and Leisure Props.

Q

What sector and industry does Gaming and Leisure Props (GLPI) operate in?

A

Gaming and Leisure Props is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.