You can purchase shares of Gaming and Leisure Props (NASDAQ: GLPI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Gaming and Leisure Props’s space includes: CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW), Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM), EPR Props (NYSE:EPR), Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) and Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR).
The latest price target for Gaming and Leisure Props (NASDAQ: GLPI) was reported by Berenberg on January 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 54.00 expecting GLPI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 22.76% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Gaming and Leisure Props (NASDAQ: GLPI) is $43.99 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 7, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 23, 2021.
Gaming and Leisure Props’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Gaming and Leisure Props.
Gaming and Leisure Props is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.