Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, or GLP, is a real estate investment property trust primarily involved in the leasing of gaming and related facilities to wholly-owned subsidiaries of Penn National Gaming, or Penn, throughout the U.S. GLP segments its operations into GLP Capital and TRS Properties divisions. The company derives the vast majority of its revenue from its GLP Capital unit in the form of rental income from dockside and land-based casinos located mostly in the American Midwest. Almost all of GLP Capital's leases are long-term agreements that give Penn the option to future extensions. Gaming revenue generated by TRS Properties, which encompasses the operations of Hollywood Casino Perryville and Hollywood Casino Baton Rouge, also represents a significant income stream for GLP.