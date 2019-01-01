QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
2.4K/24.4M
Div / Yield
2.04/3.19%
52 Wk
57.59 - 80.29
Mkt Cap
126.8B
Payout Ratio
20.12
Open
-
P/E
6.3
EPS
1.6
Shares
2B
Outstanding
Benzinga - 5 days ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 8:15AM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 4:53AM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 12:16PM
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 9:10AM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Jan 28, 2022, 10:40AM
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 7:47AM
Benzinga - Jan 25, 2022, 1:00PM
Benzinga - Jan 25, 2022, 12:38PM
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 11:34AM
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 8:24AM
Benzinga - Jan 18, 2022, 9:16AM
Benzinga - Jan 18, 2022, 4:37AM
Benzinga - Sponsored
load more
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Citigroup is a global financial services company doing business in more than 100 countries and jurisdictions. Citigroup's operations are organized into two primary segments: the global consumer banking segment, which provides basic branch banking around the world, and the institutional clients group, which provides large customers around the globe with investment banking, cash management, and other products and services.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-14
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.3701.460 0.0900
REV16.770B17.017B247.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Citigroup Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Citigroup (C) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Citigroup (NYSE: C) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Citigroup's (C) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Citigroup (C) stock?

A

The latest price target for Citigroup (NYSE: C) was reported by Wells Fargo on February 15, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 80.00 expecting C to rise to within 12 months (a possible 25.23% upside). 20 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Citigroup (C)?

A

The stock price for Citigroup (NYSE: C) is $63.88 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Citigroup (C) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 25, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 4, 2022.

Q

When is Citigroup (NYSE:C) reporting earnings?

A

Citigroup’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 14, 2022.

Q

Is Citigroup (C) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Citigroup.

Q

What sector and industry does Citigroup (C) operate in?

A

Citigroup is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NYSE.