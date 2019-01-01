QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
19.31 - 19.38
Vol / Avg.
502.6K/20M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
12.77 - 26.51
Mkt Cap
10.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
19.36
P/E
3.59
EPS
1.78
Shares
525.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - 19 hours ago
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 12:59PM
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 1:59PM
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 8:52AM
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 7:53AM
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 7:11AM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 12:23PM
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 12:18PM
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 12:47PM
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 3:25PM
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 12:48PM
load more
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc is a flat-rolled steel producer and a manufacturer of iron ore pellets in North America. It is vertically integrated from mined raw materials and direct reduced iron to primary steelmaking and downstream finishing, stamping, tooling and tubing. The company serves a diverse range of markets due to its comprehensive offering of flat-rolled steel products and supplying of steel to the automotive industry in North America. The group employs approximately 25,000 people across its mining, steel and downstream manufacturing operations in the United States and Canada.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.1201.780 -0.3400
REV5.730B5.346B-384.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Cleveland-Cliffs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE: CLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cleveland-Cliffs's (CLF) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE: CLF) was reported by Wolfe Research on January 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 23.00 expecting CLF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 19.31% upside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF)?

A

The stock price for Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE: CLF) is $19.277 last updated Today at 2:33:00 PM.

Q

Does Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 15, 2020 to stockholders of record on April 2, 2020.

Q

When is Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) reporting earnings?

A

Cleveland-Cliffs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cleveland-Cliffs.

Q

What sector and industry does Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) operate in?

A

Cleveland-Cliffs is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the NYSE.