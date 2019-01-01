Cleveland-Cliffs Inc is a flat-rolled steel producer and a manufacturer of iron ore pellets in North America. It is vertically integrated from mined raw materials and direct reduced iron to primary steelmaking and downstream finishing, stamping, tooling and tubing. The company serves a diverse range of markets due to its comprehensive offering of flat-rolled steel products and supplying of steel to the automotive industry in North America. The group employs approximately 25,000 people across its mining, steel and downstream manufacturing operations in the United States and Canada.