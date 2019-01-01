|Q1 2022
|2.270
|598.150M
|601.197M
|3.047M
You can purchase shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in AvalonBay Communities’s space includes: American Campus (NYSE:ACC), UDR (NYSE:UDR), Centerspace (NYSE:CSR), Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) and Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI).
The latest price target for AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) was reported by Mizuho on February 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 260.00 expecting AVB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 10.08% upside). 36 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) is $236.19 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next AvalonBay Communities (AVB) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-30.
AvalonBay Communities’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for AvalonBay Communities.
AvalonBay Communities is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.