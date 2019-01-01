QQQ
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
AvalonBay Communities owns a portfolio of 275 apartment communities with over 75,000 units and is developing 18 additional properties with over 5,000 units. The company focuses on owning large, high-quality properties in major metropolitan areas of New England, New York/New Jersey, Washington D.C., California, and the Pacific Northwest.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.270
REV598.150M601.197M3.047M

AvalonBay Communities Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AvalonBay Communities (AVB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AvalonBay Communities's (AVB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for AvalonBay Communities (AVB) stock?

A

The latest price target for AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) was reported by Mizuho on February 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 260.00 expecting AVB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 10.08% upside). 36 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for AvalonBay Communities (AVB)?

A

The stock price for AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) is $236.19 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AvalonBay Communities (AVB) pay a dividend?

A

The next AvalonBay Communities (AVB) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-30.

Q

When is AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) reporting earnings?

A

AvalonBay Communities’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is AvalonBay Communities (AVB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AvalonBay Communities.

Q

What sector and industry does AvalonBay Communities (AVB) operate in?

A

AvalonBay Communities is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.