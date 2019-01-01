|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|15.930
|17.610
|1.6800
|REV
|2.760B
|2.955B
|195.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Markel (NYSE: MKL) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Markel’s space includes: Allstate (NYSE:ALL), Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF), Mercury General (NYSE:MCY), American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) and Stewart Information Servs (NYSE:STC).
The latest price target for Markel (NYSE: MKL) was reported by Truist Securities on November 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 1400.00 expecting MKL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 16.95% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Markel (NYSE: MKL) is $1197.1099 last updated Today at 3:48:03 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Markel.
Markel’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Markel.
Markel is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.