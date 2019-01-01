QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
1185.5 - 1204.68
Vol / Avg.
9.6K/45.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1077.41 - 1343.56
Mkt Cap
16.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1195
P/E
6.92
EPS
62.65
Shares
13.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 2, 2022, 4:36PM
Benzinga - Dec 13, 2021, 4:34PM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 4:46PM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 9:01AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 8:47AM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 5:37PM
Benzinga - Aug 3, 2021, 5:22PM
Benzinga - Apr 28, 2021, 5:17PM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
Markel's primary business is property and casualty insurance, and the company focuses primarily on specialty lines, ranging from areas such as executive liability to commercial equine insurance. The acquisition of Alterra in 2013 added substantial reinsurance operations, which now account for a little over 20% of premiums. The company uses capital generated by its insurance operations to buy noninsurance operations in diverse areas, such as bakery equipment manufacturing and residential homebuilding.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS15.93017.610 1.6800
REV2.760B2.955B195.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Markel Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Markel (MKL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Markel (NYSE: MKL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Markel's (MKL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Markel (MKL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Markel (NYSE: MKL) was reported by Truist Securities on November 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 1400.00 expecting MKL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 16.95% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Markel (MKL)?

A

The stock price for Markel (NYSE: MKL) is $1197.1099 last updated Today at 3:48:03 PM.

Q

Does Markel (MKL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Markel.

Q

When is Markel (NYSE:MKL) reporting earnings?

A

Markel’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Markel (MKL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Markel.

Q

What sector and industry does Markel (MKL) operate in?

A

Markel is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.