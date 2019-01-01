QQQ
Sector: Industrials. Industry: Air Freight & Logistics
As the world's largest parcel delivery company, UPS manages a massive fleet of more than 500 planes and 100,000 vehicles, along with many hundreds of sorting facilities, to deliver an average of about 25 million packages per day to residences and businesses across the globe. UPS' domestic U.S. package operations generate 62% of total revenue while international package makes up 20%. Air and ocean freight forwarding, truckload brokerage, and contract logistics make up the remainder.

Q1 2022 Est. Actual Surprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021 Est. Actual Surprise
EPS 3.100 3.590 0.4900
REV 27.060B 27.771B 711.000M

United Parcel Service Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy United Parcel Service (UPS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are United Parcel Service's (UPS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for United Parcel Service (UPS) stock?

A

The latest price target for United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) was reported by Keybanc on February 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 265.00 expecting UPS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 27.85% upside). 33 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for United Parcel Service (UPS)?

A

The stock price for United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is $207.27 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does United Parcel Service (UPS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.52 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 10, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 18, 2022.

Q

When is United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) reporting earnings?

A

United Parcel Service’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is United Parcel Service (UPS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for United Parcel Service.

Q

What sector and industry does United Parcel Service (UPS) operate in?

A

United Parcel Service is in the Industrials sector and Air Freight & Logistics industry. They are listed on the NYSE.