Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/541.2K
Div / Yield
0.28/1.36%
52 Wk
15.37 - 29.36
Mkt Cap
785.4M
Payout Ratio
50.91
Open
-
P/E
37.49
EPS
1.56
Shares
38.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
Caleres Inc is a footwear retailer in the United States. The company is engaged in the operation of retail shoe stores and e-commerce websites, as well as the design, sourcing, and marketing of footwear for women and men. It offers products under Naturalizer, Dr. Scholl's, LifeStride, Ryka, and Franco Sarto brands. It operates approx 1,221 retail shoe stores in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy, primarily under the Famous Footwear, LifeStride, Naturalizer, Blowfish Malibu, Fergie Footwear, and Allen Edmonds names.

Caleres Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Caleres (CAL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Caleres (NYSE: CAL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Caleres's (CAL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Caleres (CAL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Caleres (NYSE: CAL) was reported by CL King on June 1, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 29.00 expecting CAL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 40.64% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Caleres (CAL)?

A

The stock price for Caleres (NYSE: CAL) is $20.62 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Caleres (CAL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 6, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 21, 2021.

Q

When is Caleres (NYSE:CAL) reporting earnings?

A

Caleres’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 15, 2022.

Q

Is Caleres (CAL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Caleres.

Q

What sector and industry does Caleres (CAL) operate in?

A

Caleres is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.