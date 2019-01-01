|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
2022-03-15
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
Other companies in Caleres’s space includes: Victoria's Secret (NYSE:VSCO), Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ), Foot Locker (NYSE:FL), Cato (NYSE:CATO) and Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI).
The latest price target for Caleres (NYSE: CAL) was reported by CL King on June 1, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 29.00 expecting CAL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 40.64% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Caleres (NYSE: CAL) is $20.62 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 6, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 21, 2021.
Caleres’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 15, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Caleres.
Caleres is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.