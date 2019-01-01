QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Alamo Group Inc is engaged in the design and manufacturing of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, leaf collection equipment, pothole patchers, zero-turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts. The company's reportable segments are Industrial and Agricultural segments. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Industrial segment. Geographically, the company generates most of the revenue from the United States.

Alamo Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Alamo Group (ALG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Alamo Group (NYSE: ALG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Alamo Group's (ALG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Alamo Group (ALG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Alamo Group (NYSE: ALG) was reported by DA Davidson on October 14, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 150.00 expecting ALG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.14% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Alamo Group (ALG)?

A

The stock price for Alamo Group (NYSE: ALG) is $134.96 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Alamo Group (ALG) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 14, 2022.

Q

When is Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) reporting earnings?

A

Alamo Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Alamo Group (ALG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Alamo Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Alamo Group (ALG) operate in?

A

Alamo Group is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.