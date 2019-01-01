QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/7.9K
Div / Yield
9.11/29.39%
52 Wk
30.34 - 46.88
Mkt Cap
157.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
1.3
EPS
0
Shares
5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Mar 2, 2021, 4:24PM
Korea Fund Inc is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment in securities, equity securities, of Korean companies. Its portfolio consists of the different sectors such as the auto components, banks, beverages, chemicals, aerospace and defense, insurance, machinery, and others.

Korea Fund Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Korea Fund (KF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Korea Fund (NYSE: KF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Korea Fund's (KF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Korea Fund.

Q

What is the target price for Korea Fund (KF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Korea Fund

Q

Current Stock Price for Korea Fund (KF)?

A

The stock price for Korea Fund (NYSE: KF) is $31.26 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:31:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Korea Fund (KF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.53 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 11, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 24, 2020.

Q

When is Korea Fund (NYSE:KF) reporting earnings?

A

Korea Fund does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Korea Fund (KF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Korea Fund.

Q

What sector and industry does Korea Fund (KF) operate in?

A

Korea Fund is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.