QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
8.52 - 8.76
Vol / Avg.
514.1K/360.1K
Div / Yield
0.86/9.84%
52 Wk
8.71 - 11.45
Mkt Cap
673.3M
Payout Ratio
53.04
Open
8.59
P/E
4.84
EPS
0
Shares
76.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund. The company's primary investment objective is to seek high current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The fund invests in a range of securities, such as corporate bonds and notes, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, municipal bonds and notes, short-term instruments, sovereign Issues, preferred Securities and others.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

PIMCO Income Strategy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PIMCO Income Strategy (PFN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PIMCO Income Strategy (NYSE: PFN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PIMCO Income Strategy's (PFN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PIMCO Income Strategy.

Q

What is the target price for PIMCO Income Strategy (PFN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for PIMCO Income Strategy

Q

Current Stock Price for PIMCO Income Strategy (PFN)?

A

The stock price for PIMCO Income Strategy (NYSE: PFN) is $8.76 last updated Today at 8:59:58 PM.

Q

Does PIMCO Income Strategy (PFN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.

Q

When is PIMCO Income Strategy (NYSE:PFN) reporting earnings?

A

PIMCO Income Strategy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is PIMCO Income Strategy (PFN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PIMCO Income Strategy.

Q

What sector and industry does PIMCO Income Strategy (PFN) operate in?

A

PIMCO Income Strategy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.