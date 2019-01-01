QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
The third- largest American off-price apparel and home fashion retail firm, with 761 stores as of the end of fiscal 2020, Burlington Stores offers an assortment of products from over 5,000 brands through an everyday low price approach that undercuts conventional retailers' regular prices by up to 60%. The company focuses on providing a treasure hunt experience, with a quickly changing array of merchandise in a relatively low-frills shopping environment. In fiscal 2020, 21% of sales came from women's ready-to-wear apparel, 21% from accessories and footwear, 19% from menswear, 19% from home décor, 15% from youth apparel and baby, and 5% from coats. All sales come from the United States.

Earnings

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-03
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.2601.360 0.1000
REV2.230B2.304B74.000M

Burlington Stores Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Burlington Stores (BURL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE: BURL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Burlington Stores's (BURL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Burlington Stores (BURL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Burlington Stores (NYSE: BURL) was reported by Cowen & Co. on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 292.00 expecting BURL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 32.25% upside). 36 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Burlington Stores (BURL)?

A

The stock price for Burlington Stores (NYSE: BURL) is $220.79 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Burlington Stores (BURL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Burlington Stores.

Q

When is Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) reporting earnings?

A

Burlington Stores’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 3, 2022.

Q

Is Burlington Stores (BURL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Burlington Stores.

Q

What sector and industry does Burlington Stores (BURL) operate in?

A

Burlington Stores is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.