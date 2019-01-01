W.W. Grainger distributes 1.5 million maintenance, repair, and operating products that are sourced from over 4,500 suppliers. The company serves about 5 million customers through its online and electronic purchasing platforms, vending machines, catalog distribution, and network of over 400 global branches. In recent years, Grainger has invested in its e-commerce capabilities and is the 11th- largest e-retailer in North America.