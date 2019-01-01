QQQ
Range
461.85 - 477.94
Vol / Avg.
322.4K/272K
Div / Yield
6.48/1.37%
52 Wk
369.26 - 527.06
Mkt Cap
23.8B
Payout Ratio
32.21
Open
473.84
P/E
23.8
EPS
5.47
Shares
51.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Trading Companies & Distributors
W.W. Grainger distributes 1.5 million maintenance, repair, and operating products that are sourced from over 4,500 suppliers. The company serves about 5 million customers through its online and electronic purchasing platforms, vending machines, catalog distribution, and network of over 400 global branches. In recent years, Grainger has invested in its e-commerce capabilities and is the 11th- largest e-retailer in North America.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-29
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS5.2405.440 0.2000
REV3.270B3.359B89.000M

Analyst Ratings

W.W. Grainger Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy W.W. Grainger (GWW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of W.W. Grainger (NYSE: GWW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are W.W. Grainger's (GWW) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for W.W. Grainger (GWW) stock?

A

The latest price target for W.W. Grainger (NYSE: GWW) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 562.00 expecting GWW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 21.55% upside). 21 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for W.W. Grainger (GWW)?

A

The stock price for W.W. Grainger (NYSE: GWW) is $462.38 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does W.W. Grainger (GWW) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.62 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 11, 2022.

Q

When is W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) reporting earnings?

A

W.W. Grainger’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.

Q

Is W.W. Grainger (GWW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for W.W. Grainger.

Q

What sector and industry does W.W. Grainger (GWW) operate in?

A

W.W. Grainger is in the Industrials sector and Trading Companies & Distributors industry. They are listed on the NYSE.