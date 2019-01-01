QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
35.34 - 36.2
Vol / Avg.
351.1K/504K
Div / Yield
0.6/1.70%
52 Wk
29.87 - 51.86
Mkt Cap
1.9B
Payout Ratio
30
Open
35.42
P/E
17.62
EPS
0.21
Shares
54.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 8:23AM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 7:35AM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 12:42PM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 6:14AM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 6:11AM
Benzinga - Nov 30, 2021, 7:29AM
Benzinga - Nov 29, 2021, 4:33PM
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 12:09PM
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 6:09AM
Benzinga - Sep 28, 2021, 7:27AM
Benzinga - Aug 6, 2021, 10:25AM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 6:12AM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 6:11AM
Benzinga - Jul 16, 2021, 7:32AM
Benzinga - Jul 14, 2021, 9:11AM
Benzinga - Jul 14, 2021, 9:08AM
Benzinga - Jul 14, 2021, 4:49AM
Benzinga - May 7, 2021, 8:01AM
load more
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Personal Products
Edgewell Personal Care Co is a personal-care company. The operating segments of the company include Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care and Feminine Care. Some of the brands offered by the company include Edge, Skintimate, Personna, Schick, Carefree, Playtex, Banana Boat and Hawaiian Tropic.

Earnings

see more
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4100.420 0.0100
REV465.170M463.300M-1.870M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Edgewell Personal Care Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE: EPC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Edgewell Personal Care's (EPC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE: EPC) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 43.00 expecting EPC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 21.47% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)?

A

The stock price for Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE: EPC) is $35.4 last updated Today at 8:59:59 PM.

Q

Does Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) pay a dividend?

A

The next Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-07.

Q

When is Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) reporting earnings?

A

Edgewell Personal Care’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Edgewell Personal Care.

Q

What sector and industry does Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) operate in?

A

Edgewell Personal Care is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.