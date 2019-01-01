QQQ
Range
41.84 - 42.86
Vol / Avg.
281.4K/227.2K
Div / Yield
0.66/1.57%
52 Wk
38.57 - 57.87
Mkt Cap
3.1B
Payout Ratio
21.52
Open
42.65
P/E
13.93
EPS
0.53
Shares
73.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary. Industry: Leisure Products
Acushnet Holdings Corp is a US-based company engaged in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. Its product category includes golf balls, golf shoes, golf clubs, wedges, putters, golf gloves, golf gear and golf wear, of which key revenue is derived from the sales of golf balls and golf gloves. The operating segments of the company are Titleist golf balls, Titleist golf clubs, Titleist golf gear and FootJoy golf wear. The company operates in the United States, EMEA, Japan, Korea and other countries, of which a majority of the revenue is generated from the operations in the United States.

Acushnet Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Acushnet Holdings (GOLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Acushnet Holdings (NYSE: GOLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Acushnet Holdings's (GOLF) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Acushnet Holdings (GOLF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Acushnet Holdings (NYSE: GOLF) was reported by Compass Point on January 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 56.00 expecting GOLF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 33.59% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Acushnet Holdings (GOLF)?

A

The stock price for Acushnet Holdings (NYSE: GOLF) is $41.92 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Acushnet Holdings (GOLF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 17, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 2, 2021.

Q

When is Acushnet Holdings (NYSE:GOLF) reporting earnings?

A

Acushnet Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Acushnet Holdings (GOLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Acushnet Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Acushnet Holdings (GOLF) operate in?

A

Acushnet Holdings is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Leisure Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.