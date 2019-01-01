|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-01
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Acushnet Holdings (NYSE: GOLF) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Acushnet Holdings’s space includes: MasterCraft Boat Hldgs (NASDAQ:MCFT), Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG), Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT), Brunswick (NYSE:BC) and Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR).
The latest price target for Acushnet Holdings (NYSE: GOLF) was reported by Compass Point on January 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 56.00 expecting GOLF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 33.59% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Acushnet Holdings (NYSE: GOLF) is $41.92 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 17, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 2, 2021.
Acushnet Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Acushnet Holdings.
Acushnet Holdings is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Leisure Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.