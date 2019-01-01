Acushnet Holdings Corp is a US-based company engaged in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. Its product category includes golf balls, golf shoes, golf clubs, wedges, putters, golf gloves, golf gear and golf wear, of which key revenue is derived from the sales of golf balls and golf gloves. The operating segments of the company are Titleist golf balls, Titleist golf clubs, Titleist golf gear and FootJoy golf wear. The company operates in the United States, EMEA, Japan, Korea and other countries, of which a majority of the revenue is generated from the operations in the United States.