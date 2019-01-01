QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
93.66 - 97.21
Vol / Avg.
1.2M/1.1M
Div / Yield
0.15/0.15%
52 Wk
89.54 - 125.42
Mkt Cap
6.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
94.01
P/E
14
EPS
3.94
Shares
70M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 2 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 8:15AM
Benzinga - Dec 16, 2021, 5:36AM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Dec 3, 2021, 8:37AM
Benzinga - Dec 3, 2021, 7:01AM
Benzinga - Dec 1, 2021, 4:16PM
Benzinga - Dec 1, 2021, 4:15PM
Benzinga - Oct 21, 2021, 4:18PM
Benzinga - Oct 5, 2021, 5:39AM
Benzinga - Oct 1, 2021, 7:02AM
Benzinga - Sep 2, 2021, 10:10AM
Benzinga - Sep 2, 2021, 7:37AM
Benzinga - Sep 2, 2021, 6:55AM
load more
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods
PVH designs and markets branded apparel in more than 40 countries. Its key fashion categories include men's dress shirts, ties, sportswear, underwear, and jeans. PVH's leading designer brands, Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, generate nearly all its revenue after it disposed of most of its smaller brands in 2021. PVH distributes its clothing wholesale to retailers and through company-owned stores. The company traces its history to 1881 and is based in New York City.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-29
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.0702.670 0.6000
REV2.410B2.333B-77.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

PVH Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PVH (PVH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PVH (NYSE: PVH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PVH's (PVH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for PVH (PVH) stock?

A

The latest price target for PVH (NYSE: PVH) was reported by Truist Securities on December 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 100.00 expecting PVH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 2.91% upside). 30 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for PVH (PVH)?

A

The stock price for PVH (NYSE: PVH) is $97.17 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PVH (PVH) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 17, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 23, 2021.

Q

When is PVH (NYSE:PVH) reporting earnings?

A

PVH’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 29, 2022.

Q

Is PVH (PVH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PVH.

Q

What sector and industry does PVH (PVH) operate in?

A

PVH is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the NYSE.