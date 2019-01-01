|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-29
|REV
|Q3 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|2.070
|2.670
|0.6000
|REV
|2.410B
|2.333B
|-77.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of PVH (NYSE: PVH) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in PVH’s space includes: Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN), Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL), Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA), Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) and Under Armour (NYSE:UA).
The latest price target for PVH (NYSE: PVH) was reported by Truist Securities on December 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 100.00 expecting PVH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 2.91% upside). 30 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for PVH (NYSE: PVH) is $97.17 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 17, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 23, 2021.
PVH’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 29, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for PVH.
PVH is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the NYSE.