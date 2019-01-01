|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.250
|0.260
|0.0100
|REV
|121.550M
|171.438M
|49.888M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ: EBC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Eastern Bankshares’s space includes: Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE), PacWest Banc (NASDAQ:PACW), Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB), First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) and Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB).
The latest price target for Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ: EBC) was reported by Piper Sandler on November 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 25.00 expecting EBC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 18.26% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ: EBC) is $21.14 last updated Today at 8:23:22 PM.
The next Eastern Bankshares (EBC) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-02.
Eastern Bankshares’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Eastern Bankshares.
Eastern Bankshares is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.