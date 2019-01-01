QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
21.14 - 21.71
Vol / Avg.
479.2K/679.9K
Div / Yield
0.4/1.86%
52 Wk
16.85 - 23.03
Mkt Cap
3.9B
Payout Ratio
33.33
Open
21.58
P/E
23.91
EPS
0.2
Shares
186.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 4:11PM
Benzinga - Jan 14, 2022, 8:05AM
Benzinga - Nov 16, 2021, 4:53AM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 5:06PM
Benzinga - Sep 27, 2021, 4:11PM
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 4:53PM
Benzinga - Apr 29, 2021, 5:07PM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Eastern Bankshares Inc is a commercial bank. The bank provides a broad range of products and services to retail, commercial and small business customers. It operates in two segments namely, banking and insurance agency operations.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2500.260 0.0100
REV121.550M171.438M49.888M

Analyst Ratings

Eastern Bankshares Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Eastern Bankshares (EBC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ: EBC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Eastern Bankshares's (EBC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Eastern Bankshares (EBC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ: EBC) was reported by Piper Sandler on November 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 25.00 expecting EBC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 18.26% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Eastern Bankshares (EBC)?

A

The stock price for Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ: EBC) is $21.14 last updated Today at 8:23:22 PM.

Q

Does Eastern Bankshares (EBC) pay a dividend?

A

The next Eastern Bankshares (EBC) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-02.

Q

When is Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) reporting earnings?

A

Eastern Bankshares’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Eastern Bankshares (EBC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Eastern Bankshares.

Q

What sector and industry does Eastern Bankshares (EBC) operate in?

A

Eastern Bankshares is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.