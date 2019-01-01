QQQ
Garmin produces GPS-enabled hardware and software for five verticals: fitness, outdoors, auto, aviation, and marine. The company relies on licensing mapping data to enable its hardware specialized for often niche activities like scuba diving or sailing. Garmin operates in 100 countries and sells its products via distributors as well as relationships with original equipment manufacturers.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.3701.550 0.1800
REV1.360B1.392B32.000M

Analyst Ratings

Garmin Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Garmin (GRMN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Garmin's (GRMN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Garmin.

Q

What is the target price for Garmin (GRMN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 127.00 expecting GRMN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.21% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Garmin (GRMN)?

A

The stock price for Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) is $110.23 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Garmin (GRMN) pay a dividend?

A

The next Garmin (GRMN) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-14.

Q

When is Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) reporting earnings?

A

Garmin’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Garmin (GRMN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Garmin.

Q

What sector and industry does Garmin (GRMN) operate in?

A

Garmin is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.