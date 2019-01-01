|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.370
|1.550
|0.1800
|REV
|1.360B
|1.392B
|32.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Garmin.
The latest price target for Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 127.00 expecting GRMN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.21% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) is $110.23 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Garmin (GRMN) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-14.
Garmin’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Garmin.
Garmin is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.