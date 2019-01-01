QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0.2K/1.6M
Div / Yield
3.52/2.11%
52 Wk
144.44 - 174.55
Mkt Cap
40.2B
Payout Ratio
24.09
Open
-
P/E
11.49
EPS
5.43
Shares
241.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Jan 21, 2022, 7:25AM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 7:51AM
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 6:58AM
Benzinga - Jan 14, 2022, 10:56AM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Nov 23, 2021, 4:57AM
Benzinga - Nov 19, 2021, 5:17AM
Benzinga - Oct 20, 2021, 9:22AM
Benzinga - Oct 19, 2021, 6:58AM
Benzinga - Oct 15, 2021, 9:48AM
load more
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
Travelers offers a broad product range and participates in both commercial and personal insurance lines. Its commercial operations offer a variety of coverage types for companies of any size but concentrate on serving midsize businesses. Its personal lines are roughly evenly split between auto and homeowners insurance. Policies are distributed via a network of more than 11,000 brokers and independent agents.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-19
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS3.8505.200 1.3500
REV7.790B9.011B1.221B

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Travelers Companies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Travelers Companies (TRV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE: TRV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Travelers Companies's (TRV) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Travelers Companies (TRV) stock?

A

The latest price target for Travelers Companies (NYSE: TRV) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 185.00 expecting TRV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.12% upside). 19 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Travelers Companies (TRV)?

A

The stock price for Travelers Companies (NYSE: TRV) is $166.49 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Travelers Companies (TRV) pay a dividend?

A

The next Travelers Companies (TRV) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-09.

Q

When is Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) reporting earnings?

A

Travelers Companies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 19, 2022.

Q

Is Travelers Companies (TRV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Travelers Companies.

Q

What sector and industry does Travelers Companies (TRV) operate in?

A

Travelers Companies is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.