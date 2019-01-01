QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Regions Financial is a regional bank headquartered in Alabama, with branches primarily in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. Regions primarily provides traditional commercial and retail banking and also offers mortgage services, asset management, wealth management, securities brokerage, insurance, and trust services.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-22
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4800.440 -0.0400
REV1.630B1.634B4.000M

Regions Financial Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Regions Financial (RF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Regions Financial (NYSE: RF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Regions Financial's (RF) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Regions Financial (RF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Regions Financial (NYSE: RF) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 31.00 expecting RF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 34.32% upside). 18 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Regions Financial (RF)?

A

The stock price for Regions Financial (NYSE: RF) is $23.08 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Regions Financial (RF) pay a dividend?

A

The next Regions Financial (RF) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-10.

Q

When is Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) reporting earnings?

A

Regions Financial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 22, 2022.

Q

Is Regions Financial (RF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Regions Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does Regions Financial (RF) operate in?

A

Regions Financial is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NYSE.