|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-22
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.480
|0.440
|-0.0400
|REV
|1.630B
|1.634B
|4.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Regions Financial (NYSE: RF) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Regions Financial’s space includes: Western Alliance (NYSE:WAL), PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE:PNC), Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG), First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) and Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN).
The latest price target for Regions Financial (NYSE: RF) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 31.00 expecting RF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 34.32% upside). 18 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Regions Financial (NYSE: RF) is $23.08 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Regions Financial (RF) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-10.
Regions Financial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 22, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Regions Financial.
Regions Financial is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NYSE.