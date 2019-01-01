QQQ
Kimbell Royalty Partners LP owns and acquire mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties throughout the United States. The company's basins and producing regions include has areas of interests in the Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, Terryville/Cotton Valley/Haynesville and Appalachian Basin. Its mineral and royalty interests are located in 28 states and in onshore basin across the continental United Statesa'cand include ownership of 97,000 gross wells, including 41,000 wells in the Permian Basin. Its revenues are derived from royalty payments received from operators based on the sale of oil, natural gas and NGL production, as well as the sale of NGLs that are extracted from natural gas during processing.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2700.440 0.1700
REV47.550M55.677M8.127M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Kimbell Royalty Partners Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE: KRP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kimbell Royalty Partners's (KRP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Q

What is the target price for Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP) stock?

A

The latest price target for Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE: KRP) was reported by Raymond James on January 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 21.00 expecting KRP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 30.76% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP)?

A

The stock price for Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE: KRP) is $16.06 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.37 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 7, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 28, 2022.

Q

When is Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) reporting earnings?

A

Kimbell Royalty Partners’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Q

What sector and industry does Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP) operate in?

A

Kimbell Royalty Partners is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.