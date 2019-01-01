Kimbell Royalty Partners LP owns and acquire mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties throughout the United States. The company's basins and producing regions include has areas of interests in the Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, Terryville/Cotton Valley/Haynesville and Appalachian Basin. Its mineral and royalty interests are located in 28 states and in onshore basin across the continental United Statesa'cand include ownership of 97,000 gross wells, including 41,000 wells in the Permian Basin. Its revenues are derived from royalty payments received from operators based on the sale of oil, natural gas and NGL production, as well as the sale of NGLs that are extracted from natural gas during processing.