|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.420
|1.690
|0.2700
|REV
|47.750M
|51.867M
|4.117M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding (NYSE: MCB) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Metropolitan Bank Holding’s space includes: Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB), S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA), HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST), Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) and City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO).
The latest price target for Metropolitan Bank Holding (NYSE: MCB) was reported by JP Morgan on April 23, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 28.50 expecting MCB to fall to within 12 months (a possible -70.07% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Metropolitan Bank Holding (NYSE: MCB) is $95.21 last updated Today at 2:47:43 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Metropolitan Bank Holding.
Metropolitan Bank Holding’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Metropolitan Bank Holding.
Metropolitan Bank Holding is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NYSE.