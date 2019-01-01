QQQ
Range
93.91 - 95.76
Vol / Avg.
6.4K/119.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
48.03 - 115.78
Mkt Cap
1.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
95.76
P/E
15.34
EPS
1.74
Shares
11.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp is a bank holding company. It provides a broad range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities and individuals in the New York metropolitan area. The services provided by the company include deposits, trade finance, cash management solutions, savings, electronic banking, cards, and others. The company also provides various lending products such as acquisition loans, construction loans, and lines of credit, retail, office, hospitality, multifamily, mixed-use, warehouse and distribution, and specialty use properties. The bank derives its revenue in the form of interest incomes on loans.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.4201.690 0.2700
REV47.750M51.867M4.117M

Metropolitan Bank Holding Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Metropolitan Bank Holding (MCB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding (NYSE: MCB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Metropolitan Bank Holding's (MCB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Metropolitan Bank Holding (MCB) stock?

A

The latest price target for Metropolitan Bank Holding (NYSE: MCB) was reported by JP Morgan on April 23, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 28.50 expecting MCB to fall to within 12 months (a possible -70.07% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Metropolitan Bank Holding (MCB)?

A

The stock price for Metropolitan Bank Holding (NYSE: MCB) is $95.21 last updated Today at 2:47:43 PM.

Q

Does Metropolitan Bank Holding (MCB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Metropolitan Bank Holding.

Q

When is Metropolitan Bank Holding (NYSE:MCB) reporting earnings?

A

Metropolitan Bank Holding’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.

Q

Is Metropolitan Bank Holding (MCB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Metropolitan Bank Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Metropolitan Bank Holding (MCB) operate in?

A

Metropolitan Bank Holding is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NYSE.