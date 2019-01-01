Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp is a bank holding company. It provides a broad range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities and individuals in the New York metropolitan area. The services provided by the company include deposits, trade finance, cash management solutions, savings, electronic banking, cards, and others. The company also provides various lending products such as acquisition loans, construction loans, and lines of credit, retail, office, hospitality, multifamily, mixed-use, warehouse and distribution, and specialty use properties. The bank derives its revenue in the form of interest incomes on loans.