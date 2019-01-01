QQQ
Range
12.58 - 12.89
Vol / Avg.
40K/43.8K
Div / Yield
1.16/9.17%
52 Wk
11.58 - 13.81
Mkt Cap
154.8M
Payout Ratio
80.56
Open
12.83
P/E
8.78
Shares
12.2M
Outstanding
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide total return with a focus on current income and gains and also consisting of long-term capital appreciation. It invests in various sectors such as financials, consumer discretionary, information technology, energy, healthcare, materials, real estate, consumer staples, short-term investments, and others.

John Hancock Hedged Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy John Hancock Hedged (HEQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of John Hancock Hedged (NYSE: HEQ) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are John Hancock Hedged's (HEQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for John Hancock Hedged.

Q

What is the target price for John Hancock Hedged (HEQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for John Hancock Hedged

Q

Current Stock Price for John Hancock Hedged (HEQ)?

A

The stock price for John Hancock Hedged (NYSE: HEQ) is $12.66 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does John Hancock Hedged (HEQ) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 10, 2021.

Q

When is John Hancock Hedged (NYSE:HEQ) reporting earnings?

A

John Hancock Hedged does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is John Hancock Hedged (HEQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for John Hancock Hedged.

Q

What sector and industry does John Hancock Hedged (HEQ) operate in?

A

John Hancock Hedged is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.