Arthur J. Gallagher & Co provides insurance brokerage and consulting services to middle-market entities around the world. The majority of the company's revenue comes from its brokerage segment, where it negotiates and places its customers with insurance companies that provide, among other types, property/casualty and health insurance. The company's primary source of revenue in the brokerage segment is commissioning from the insurance companies. The company also generates significant revenue in its corporate segment, which includes clean energy investment and other investment income. The company generates most of its revenue in the United States, with the remaining revenue coming primarily from Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.9500.980 0.0300
REV1.760B1.973B213.000M

Arthur J. Gallagher Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE: AJG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Arthur J. Gallagher's (AJG) competitors?

A

Other companies in Arthur J. Gallagher’s space includes: Aon (NYSE:AON), BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP), Hippo Holdings (NYSE:HIPO), Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) and Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY).

Q

What is the target price for Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE: AJG) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 171.00 expecting AJG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.23% upside). 29 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG)?

A

The stock price for Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE: AJG) is $153.74 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) pay a dividend?

A

The next Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-03.

Q

When is Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG) reporting earnings?

A

Arthur J. Gallagher’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Arthur J. Gallagher.

Q

What sector and industry does Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) operate in?

A

Arthur J. Gallagher is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.