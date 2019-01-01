|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.950
|0.980
|0.0300
|REV
|1.760B
|1.973B
|213.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE: AJG) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Arthur J. Gallagher’s space includes: Aon (NYSE:AON), BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP), Hippo Holdings (NYSE:HIPO), Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) and Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY).
The latest price target for Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE: AJG) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 171.00 expecting AJG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.23% upside). 29 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE: AJG) is $153.74 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-03.
Arthur J. Gallagher’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Arthur J. Gallagher.
Arthur J. Gallagher is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.