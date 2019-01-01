QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods
G-III Apparel Group Ltd is a textile company. It makes a wide range of apparel, footwear, and accessories that it sells under its own brands, licensed brands, and private-label brands. G-III has a substantial portfolio for licensed and proprietary brands, anchored by five global power brands: DKNY, Donna Karan, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, and Karl Lagerfeld. The company has two reportable operations: Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. The Wholesale operations segment includes sales of products under brands licensed by us from third parties, as well as sales of products under its own brands and private label brands. The retail operations segment consists primarily of Wilsons Leather, G.H. Bass, and DKNY retail stores. It derives most of its revenues from Wholesale operations.

G-III Apparel Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy G-III Apparel Group (GIII) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ: GIII) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are G-III Apparel Group's (GIII) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for G-III Apparel Group (GIII) stock?

A

The latest price target for G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ: GIII) was reported by Telsey Advisory Group on June 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 38.00 expecting GIII to rise to within 12 months (a possible 42.00% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for G-III Apparel Group (GIII)?

A

The stock price for G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ: GIII) is $26.76 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does G-III Apparel Group (GIII) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for G-III Apparel Group.

Q

When is G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) reporting earnings?

A

G-III Apparel Group’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 17, 2022.

Q

Is G-III Apparel Group (GIII) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for G-III Apparel Group.

Q

What sector and industry does G-III Apparel Group (GIII) operate in?

A

G-III Apparel Group is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.