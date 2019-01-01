Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed-end investment management company based in the United States. Its main objective is to make investments on behalf of its investors, with the aim of creating long-term benefits, especially cash distributions. The company's investment portfolios mainly entail natural gas-focused midstream master limited partnership enterprises (MLPs) and select companies that have economic characteristics similar to MLPs. Through its investment manager, the company manages a range of equity, fixed income, private equity, and hedge fund strategies on behalf of institutions, advisors, and individual investors worldwide.