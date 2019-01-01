QQQ
Range
5.42 - 5.56
Vol / Avg.
136.3K/181.1K
Div / Yield
0.21/3.91%
52 Wk
3.82 - 6.02
Mkt Cap
307.4M
Payout Ratio
8.31
Open
5.47
P/E
2.47
Shares
56.7M
Outstanding
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed-end investment management company based in the United States. Its main objective is to make investments on behalf of its investors, with the aim of creating long-term benefits, especially cash distributions. The company's investment portfolios mainly entail natural gas-focused midstream master limited partnership enterprises (MLPs) and select companies that have economic characteristics similar to MLPs. Through its investment manager, the company manages a range of equity, fixed income, private equity, and hedge fund strategies on behalf of institutions, advisors, and individual investors worldwide.

Neuberger Berman MLP Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Neuberger Berman MLP (NML) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Neuberger Berman MLP (AMEX: NML) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Neuberger Berman MLP's (NML) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Neuberger Berman MLP.

Q

What is the target price for Neuberger Berman MLP (NML) stock?

A

The latest price target for Neuberger Berman MLP (AMEX: NML) was reported by B of A Securities on February 17, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting NML to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Neuberger Berman MLP (NML)?

A

The stock price for Neuberger Berman MLP (AMEX: NML) is $5.425 last updated Today at 7:20:17 PM.

Q

Does Neuberger Berman MLP (NML) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Neuberger Berman MLP (AMEX:NML) reporting earnings?

A

Neuberger Berman MLP does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Neuberger Berman MLP (NML) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Neuberger Berman MLP.

Q

What sector and industry does Neuberger Berman MLP (NML) operate in?

A

Neuberger Berman MLP is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.