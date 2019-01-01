Dover is a diversified industrial manufacturing company with products and services that include digital printing for fast-moving consuming goods, marking and coding for the food and beverage industry, loaders for the waste collection industry, pumps for the transport of fluids, including petroleum and natural gas, and commercial refrigerators used in groceries and convenience stores. Most of the business operates in the United States. After the spin-off of Apergy, the company operates through five segments: engineered systems, clean energy and fueling solutions, imaging and identification, pumps and process solutions, and climate and sustainability technologies equipment.