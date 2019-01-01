QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
155.86 - 159.07
Vol / Avg.
359.9K/767.1K
Div / Yield
2/1.26%
52 Wk
120.3 - 184.05
Mkt Cap
22.4B
Payout Ratio
25.71
Open
158.21
P/E
20.43
EPS
2.52
Shares
144.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 22 hours ago
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 8:54AM
Benzinga - Jan 28, 2022, 2:20PM
Benzinga - Jan 28, 2022, 7:53AM
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 11:36AM
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 6:33AM
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 6:33AM
Benzinga - Jan 14, 2022, 9:23AM
Benzinga - Jan 7, 2022, 9:11AM
Benzinga - Jan 4, 2022, 8:03AM
Benzinga - Dec 20, 2021, 2:54PM
Benzinga - Dec 20, 2021, 7:01AM
Benzinga - Dec 17, 2021, 5:43AM
Benzinga - Dec 16, 2021, 4:33PM
Benzinga - Dec 10, 2021, 9:43AM
Benzinga - Dec 7, 2021, 4:19PM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 7:16AM
Benzinga - Oct 20, 2021, 1:05PM
Benzinga - Oct 20, 2021, 10:40AM
Benzinga - Oct 20, 2021, 9:15AM
load more
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Dover is a diversified industrial manufacturing company with products and services that include digital printing for fast-moving consuming goods, marking and coding for the food and beverage industry, loaders for the waste collection industry, pumps for the transport of fluids, including petroleum and natural gas, and commercial refrigerators used in groceries and convenience stores. Most of the business operates in the United States. After the spin-off of Apergy, the company operates through five segments: engineered systems, clean energy and fueling solutions, imaging and identification, pumps and process solutions, and climate and sustainability technologies equipment.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-19
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.6701.780 0.1100
REV1.920B1.989B69.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Dover Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Dover (DOV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dover (NYSE: DOV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Dover's (DOV) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Dover (DOV) stock?

A

The latest price target for Dover (NYSE: DOV) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 196.00 expecting DOV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 25.88% upside). 27 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Dover (DOV)?

A

The stock price for Dover (NYSE: DOV) is $155.71 last updated Today at 7:29:43 PM.

Q

Does Dover (DOV) pay a dividend?

A

The next Dover (DOV) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-25.

Q

When is Dover (NYSE:DOV) reporting earnings?

A

Dover’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 19, 2022.

Q

Is Dover (DOV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dover.

Q

What sector and industry does Dover (DOV) operate in?

A

Dover is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.