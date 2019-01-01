|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-19
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.670
|1.780
|0.1100
|REV
|1.920B
|1.989B
|69.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Dover (NYSE: DOV) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Dover’s space includes: Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO), Snap-on (NYSE:SNA), ITT (NYSE:ITT), Fortive (NYSE:FTV) and Flowserve (NYSE:FLS).
The latest price target for Dover (NYSE: DOV) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 196.00 expecting DOV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 25.88% upside). 27 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Dover (NYSE: DOV) is $155.71 last updated Today at 7:29:43 PM.
The next Dover (DOV) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-25.
Dover’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 19, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Dover.
Dover is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.