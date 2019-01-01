QQQ
Benzinga - May 19, 2021, 4:22PM
Central Securities Corp is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is long-term growth of capital. The company invests primarily in common stocks, bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks, and corporations.

Central Secs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Central Secs (CET) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Central Secs (AMEX: CET) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Central Secs's (CET) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Central Secs.

Q

What is the target price for Central Secs (CET) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Central Secs

Q

Current Stock Price for Central Secs (CET)?

A

The stock price for Central Secs (AMEX: CET) is $40.5793 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:38:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Central Secs (CET) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 22, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 12, 2021.

Q

When is Central Secs (AMEX:CET) reporting earnings?

A

Central Secs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Central Secs (CET) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Central Secs.

Q

What sector and industry does Central Secs (CET) operate in?

A

Central Secs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.